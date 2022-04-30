Jake Camarda continues run on punters in the late fourth round of the NFL draft

Getty Images

Two punters were selected in rapid succession in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

With the 130th pick, the Ravens selected Penn State punter Jordan Stout. And with the 133rd pick, the Buccaneers selected Georgia punter Jake Camarda.

It was surprising to many that San Diego State punter Matt Araiza was not the first punter off the board. Araiza has a booming leg and set an NCAA record for the longest punting average in college football history last season, but NFL teams apparently think Stout and Camarda are better with directional punting.

Perhaps Araiza will hear his name called soon, and the run on punters will continue.