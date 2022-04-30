Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to wear No. 5, but Graham Gano expected to drive a hard bargain

Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers tried to buy No. 5 from kicker Graham Gano last year, after the NFL relaxed its rules for jersey numbers. The safety kept 21 after learning Gano’s asking price, calling it “way too high.”

Tyrod Taylor wore No. 5 the past seven seasons. But after arriving as a free agent this offseason, he switched back to No. 2, which he wore his first four seasons in the NFL.

First-round choice Kayvon Thibodeaux wore No. 5 at Oregon. He wants to wear No. 5 with the Giants.

After Thibodeaux’s selection, Gano tweeted “For the right price. #Five”.

“Just know, this is real. We’re talking real numbers,” Thibodeaux said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “When you tell somebody 250, I don’t know what 250 means. You forget all the zeroes behind it.”

Five means a lot to Thibodeaux. He has a tattoo on his hand with five tally marks that represent five of his friends who believed in him. The Giants selected him fifth overall, as he noted.

So, negotiations with Gano will continue.

“He’s a great guy,” Thibodeaux said. “We’re obviously going to build a relationship. We’re going to talk about it. That is something I’m pursuing. Plus, he’s a vet. He’s put the work in. He’s got five kids. So, you know, there’s a whole lot of negotiating that’s going to have to happen before anything shakes.”

Thibodeaux was asked whether he would settle for 55 if Gano doesn’t reduce his asking price.

“It doesn’t sound as good as five,” Thibodeaux said. “But the number don’t make the player, the player make the number.”