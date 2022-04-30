Odell Beckham Jr. “reports” Deebo Samuel to Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally
In what could be the biggest temporary foray into NFL transactional reporting since Rob Lowe tried to retire Peyton Manning a decade ago, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. claims that 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is being traded to the Patriots.

“Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF,” Beckham tweeted, including Samuel’s Twitter handle.

The tweet came a day after Beckham tweeted that he “just gotttt the teaaaaa from” Samuel, “Should I spill?”

Multiple reporters are shooting it down. And here’s the reality. The Patriots routinely make it clear to all involved that it anything gets out regarding any potential move before they’re ready to announce it, they’ll pull the plug.

The real news here is that Beckham has decided to moonlight as a reporter. He apparently will be starting off, based on the responses to his claim, with a batting average of 0-for-1. Unless he doesn’t.

34 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. “reports” Deebo Samuel to Patriots

  3. If I don’t hear it from the Pats or someone like Mike Reiss or Tom Curran, I DO NOT trust it!

  6. I’d predicted this before because BB met with him personally in 2019 putting him through the “tests” watching tape, etc, and when he left he said “see you soon, Bill”.

    What happened between that and draft day, I am not too sure, so it was odd they picked Harry over Samuel.

    Word is, Caserio was the guy on Harry which is a big reason they wanted to move on from Caserio, not that it wasn’t inevtiable.

  7. With the low offers the niners received I would be surprised if belichick made them a fair offer and they took it.

  9. Wait!

    Before his next report he will have to adjust his $5,000 watch, like he did before he ran routes with the Browns.

  16. OBJ has about as much credibility as many other sport reporters currently out there.
    Some have a biased axe to grind, while others are just overly opinionated to give a fair and balanced perspective.
    It seems like almost everyone wants to throw as much garbage against the wall in the hopes that something finally sticks.
    Thanks for the scoop, Odell.

  17. touchback6 says:

    April 30, 2022 at 7:28 pm

    I’d predicted this before because BB met with him personally in 2019 putting him through the “tests” watching tape, etc, and when he left he said “see you soon, Bill”.

    What happened between that and draft day, I am not too sure, so it was odd they picked Harry over Samuel.

    Word is, Caserio was the guy on Harry which is a big reason they wanted to move on from Caserio, not that it wasn’t inevtiable
    ———
    Lol I love how everything that has ever happened bad to the Patriots you retroactively say BB had no part in after calling the moves a stroke of genius by him at the time. For a coach/gm in control of the organization who you continually give ALL the credit for like hes in complete control it’s amazing you can never give him blame but so is the life of trollback6 I guess.

  19. This might be OBJ’s way of killing the deal so his buddy Landry lands the job.

  21. Congratulations OBJ. You are now case #1 for the new Ministry of Dissinformation!

  22. “Anyone publicly patting themselves on the back to justify another dumb trade up move in a non-trade up draft, especially for teams that need to get in-house talent due to cap hells raging, are clearly insecure.”

    ————

    Remember this? Lol

  23. Great scoop OBJ! Now can you give the winning numbers for tonites power ball?!?…..but just me!

  24. Is his dad making a video of all the bad throws Jimmy G sent Debo’s way?

  27. OBJ has about as much credibility as chris moronson
    the next next time moronson breaks a story correctly
    it will be the 1rst

  28. Here’s the thing most people need to realize. Niners don’t want to move on from him. He’s a unique weapon but it’s also due to how Shanahan designs plays for him. He would not as good with a play caller who does not have the chops of Shanahan.
    That’s why outside organizations are not willing to part with many picks and it’s also the reason why Niners are not willing to move on from him unless they are blown away.
    Don’t expect Belichick to make an offer and don’t expect Shanahan to take it unless it’s a kings ransom.

  29. If he has the cap space the move makes sense to me.
    Belichek has always loved multipurpose players, giving him another tool in game planing. A true misdirection in how he lines up.
    His boss has made it clear he wants some playoff wins. Means he is prepared to spend some money.

  30. Beckham is telling the truth on this one.

    When Samuel takes the field for Belichick this Fall, the Bills will very quickly go back to being the Patriot’s snot-nosed little brother-

  31. This is OBJ’s only problem: He’s thirsty for attention. It isn’t his news to “break”. In the future, if players want to keep things close to the vest” it would be wise to not tell him anything. Although it’s possible that his agent heard some chatter and said something to him. Regardless, it’s still not his business.

  32. Another example of free speech in America. It’s not always going to be right, but at least it’s free.

  33. Doubtful besides I don’t care about more offensive weapons right now. Bills crushed the Patriots defense to a historical blowout. Should be focused on pass rushing or secondary help.

