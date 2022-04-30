Packers draft receiver Romeo Doubs in fourth round

USA TODAY Sports

After trading up to draft receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State on Friday, the Packers have added another wideout with their first Day Three selection of the 2022 draft.

Green Bay picked Romeo Doubs out of Nevada with the 132nd pick of the fourth round.

Doubs was a two-time, first-team All-Mountain West selection. He caught 58 passes for 1,002 yards with nine touchdowns in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, leading the conference in yards and TDs. He then caught 80 passes for 1,109 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2021.

It will be tough for receivers like Watson and Doubs to replicate the production of Davante Adams, especially in their first year. But the Packers have addressed a clear position of need with two players through four rounds of this year’s draft.