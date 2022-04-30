Panthers “happy with the group we have” after drafting Matt Corral

Getty Images

The last few weeks have been filled with speculation about the Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield, but the chances of that happening seem a lot less likely after Friday night.

Matt Corral became a member of the team after the Panthers traded a fourth-round pick and a 2023 third-rounder to move up and grab the former Ole Miss quarterback. That selection was accompanied by word that the Panthers and Browns had reached an impasse in talks about a trade for Mayfield.

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer didn’t emphatically rule anything out when he spoke to reporters, but said the Panthers are “happy with the group we have” after adding Corral to Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

“I never put an absolute on anything,” Fitterer said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “We came into this weekend with the intention of getting a quarterback, and that’s what we did. And we’re going to go with this group. . . . I believe in drafting and developing new guys. We needed a young guy that we’re going to have to develop for the future of this team.”

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that Darnold would be the starter if the season started today. That may not be the result Panthers fans were looking for after a lot of chatter about the team trying to upgrade the spot ahead of the 2022 season, but Corral will get his shot to change those plans.