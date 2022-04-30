Patriots draft QB Bailey Zappe

Getty Images

The Patriots have drafted a quarterback.

With the 137th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, New England selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Last season had eye-popping numbers, passing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in a Western Kentucky offensive system that had him throwing a whopping 686 passes. Prior to his one season at Western Kentucky, Zappe put up very good numbers while playing against a lower level of competition at Houston Baptist.

The 6-foot-1 Zappe doesn’t quite have the look of an NFL athlete, but the Patriots think he has potential. With Mac Jones entrenched as the starter, Zappe will be in a training camp competition with veteran Brian Hoyer and 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham in camp. Stidham may be the odd man hout.