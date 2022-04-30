Pete Carroll: Nothing’s going to change that quick at quarterback

Getty Images

The Seahawks have not taken a quarterback in this year’s draft and head coach Pete Carroll said on Saturday they aren’t going to be adding any players to that position group in the near future either.

Carroll appeared on NFL Network as the draft moved closer to completion and discussed the ongoing competition between Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason for the quarterback job. Carroll said the team will always look at available players, but that they have no immediate plans to add another player into the mix at this point.

“Nothing’s going to change that quick, no. We’re really happy with the guys we’ve got, see them battle and see what happens down the road,” Carroll said.

Carroll famously said the Seahawks had no intention of trading Russell Wilson shortly before Wilson was shipped to the Broncos in March, so it’s probably wise to wonder if the Seahawks have something else up their sleeve as the current trio continues to go through the offseason program.