Ravens draft 384-pound Daniel Faalele, who becomes the heaviest player in the NFL

The Ravens just got a whole lot bigger on the offensive line.

With the 110th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Ravens selected Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, who measured at 6-foot-8 and weighed 384 pounds at the Scouting Combine.

Faalele is now the heaviest player in the NFL. That distinction previously went to Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown, who is listed at 380 pounds but has significant financial incentives in his new contract to weigh less than that, as he gets bonuses every week that he weighs in at 365 or less.

Faalele was born and raised in Australia and played basketball and rugby in his youth, until an American football coach spotted him and told him he could have a very lucrative career ahead of him if he gave football a try. Faalele went to Florida’s IMG Academy, played one year of high school football, and then committed to play at Minnesota, where he was an All-Big Ten offensive tackle.

In his final college game Faalele lined up at running back and ran for a touchdown. It’s probably safe to say he won’t be doing that in the NFL, but the Ravens think he could be a difference maker as a run blocker.