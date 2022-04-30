Ravens optimistic David Ojabo will play this season

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2022, 9:05 AM EDT
Edge rusher David Ojabo was on track to becoming a first-round pick before he tore his Achilles at Michigan’s Pro Day workout this year and the injury forced him to wait until Friday night to hear his name called.

The Ravens made Ojabo the 45th overall pick in a move that reunites him with former Michigan and current Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. After the pick was in, Ravens defensive coordinator Eric DeCosta addressed the view the team’s medical staff has of how long it will be before Ojabo is able to be part of Macdonald’s defense.

“We rely on our doctors and trainers,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “They haven’t seen him since the re-checks and all those things in Indy, but they’re optimistic that at some point this year he’ll have a chance to play. . . . We’ve had multiple guys that have done it and come back with very, very predictable results. For us, there might be a delay, but we think he’ll come back with a vengeance and play outstanding football.”

If that’s the case, the Ravens will look very wise for taking a big picture approach to what Ojabo can bring to the team.

  1. There is almost always room on the roster by mid-season and achilles injuries have been healing much faster all over the league. Suggs came back from his first achilles injury in a little over 5 months and helped with the Super Bowl run. Let’s give Ojabo 7-8 months and get him back in November. I would guess he just plays as a 3rd down specialist to start. It was a solid pick at 45.

  2. Good luck. they showed him sitting on a couch with family and the guy looked like he put on a lot of weight. Gonna take a year just to get him in shape.

  4. The Ravens and Eagles both are smart teams and took exceptional talent and will just redshirt them.

