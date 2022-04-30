Ravens take first punter of the draft, Jordan Stout

Getty Images

If punters are people, too, then they can also be draft picks.

With the 130th overall pick in the fourth round, the Ravens have selected Jordan Stout out of Penn State.

Stout served as Penn State’s punter and placekicker in 2021. As a punter, he averaged 46.0 yards on 67 attempts.

While the Ravens have one of the best kickers in the league in Justin Tucker, Stout has the versatility to kick in a pinch. He hit 16-of-23 field goals in 2021, also connecting on 34-of-36 extra points.

Stout was the Eddleman-Fields punter of the year in 2021, awarded to the best punter in the Big Ten.

Stout’s arrival as a fourth-round pick likely means the end of longtime punter Sam Koch’s time with the Ravens. He has been with Baltimore since 2006. Koch averaged 44.4 yards per punt on 71 attempts in 2021.