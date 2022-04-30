Sam Howell: Stressful wait, but Washington perfect spot for me

Getty Images

There was a time when Sam Howell was thought to be a contender to be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 draft, but his final season at North Carolina wasn’t as impressive as hoped and he wound up as the sixth one off the board.

Howell went to the Commanders with the first pick of the fifth round and will start his pro career as a backup to Carson Wentz. That might not be how he originally drew things up, but Howell said he feels like he landed in the right place after all.

“It was a little stressful, but at the same time I was trusting God,” Howell said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I was waiting for a call, and I’m so glad it was Washington that called. This is a perfect spot for me. It’s a team I wanted to play for all along, so I’m fired up.”

Howell said he’s “excited to go to a place where I can sit back and learn from a guy and see what it’s like to be a pro.” Wentz’s ability to turn things around after a run of down years will determine whether Howell has a shot of moving up the depth chart at any point in the near future.