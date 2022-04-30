Seahawks add Coby Bryant to secondary

Getty Images

The Seahawks have added an accomplished cornerback to their secondary.

Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant went to the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award last year as the best defensive back in college football. Bryant was playing across the field from Sauce Gardner, who went to the Jets as the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night.

Bryant’s parents were fans of Kobe Bryant, so they named their son after him but changed the spelling of his first name. Coby Bryant wore the No. 8 jersey at Cincinnati to honor the late NBA star.