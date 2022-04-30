Seahawks’ quarterback competition starts, with Geno Smith in the lead

Getty Images

The Seahawks have not added a quarterback, yet, in the 2022 NFL draft. As a result, they’re proceeding with the three they have — Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason.

On Friday night, coach Pete Carroll anointed an early leader.

“The competition is underway,” Carroll told reporters. “Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us. He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it. All of our guys we know are strong-armed throwers. We will not lack in the potential of our throwing game, the style and the things that we can do.

“We’ve been able to see Drew in great depth. We’ve seen everything. We went all the way back to all his college days and everything else. Every throw he’s ever thrown to show us what he’s capable of doing. We’re fitting it together. It’s going to be a really strong, competitive group and we’re going to be smart. Geno knows what he’s doing. He knows the game. He’s a seasoned veteran. When he got his chance to get going last year, he showed some terrific stuff. We know the system can fit and work. We’re really off to a very good start just a couple of weeks into the offseason. We’ll get on the field for the first time for Phase Two this week. The coaches will finally get a chance to see the guys live and right up front. I’m really excited to see how that’s going and where they’re fitting. I know that in the meeting room, our guys are sharp and they’re precise and they know it’s on. Nobody is just going through the motions here. It’s a crucial [competition] and they’re taking to it and it’s serious. It’s great to see.”

That said, they still may not be done when it comes to adding quarterbacks. Said both Carroll and G.M. John Schneider, “We’re always looking.”

Schneider said there was temptation to take a quarterback on Friday night, but that “things have to time up right,” and “they just didn’t.”

They still could end up with a quarterback in the later rounds, and Baker Mayfield remains a possibility. As to Mayfield, the final decision may hinge on what the coaches see during the offseason program from the guys they have.