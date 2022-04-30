Steelers add QB Chris Oladokun in seventh round

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers started their draft by taking a quarterback and they ended it the same way.

Pittsburgh used the 241st pick to select former South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. They took Kenny Pickett the 20th overall selection.

Oladokun originally went to South Florida and transferred to Samford before finishing up at South Dakota State. He was 238-of-382 for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions as their starter during the 2021 season.

He becomes the fourth quarterback on the team’s depth chart. The team has said Pickett will compete with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the starting job and Oladokun could edge one of the veterans out for the third spot if he shows enough promise over the next few months.

Oladokun is also the seventh quarterback taken this season. If that remains the case, that will tie the 2015 draft for the fewest quarterbacks taken in any draft since 1967.