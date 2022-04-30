Steelers draft Connor Heyward, brother of Cameron Heyward

Getty Images

Another pair of brothers will play together in Pittsburgh.

With the 208th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers selected Connor Heyward, a tight end out of Michigan State.

Heyward is the brother of Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. Their father, the late Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, played his college football at Pittsburgh and then had an 11-year NFL career.

“Guess I got a roommate,” Cam Heyward wrote on Twitter.

The Steelers like having brothers on their roster. They also have T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, Terrell Edmunds and Trey Edmunds, and Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis.