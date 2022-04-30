Titans draft picks 2022: Full list of Tennessee’s draft picks, order for every round

The Tennessee Titans have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and will draft for the first time with the 26th overall pick in the first round.

The Titans have won the AFC South in each of the past two seasons but failed to win a playoff game both years. Last season, the Titans went 12-5 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC as Mike Vrabel was named AP Coach of the Year. Despite posting the team’s best record since 2008, Tennessee lost at home against the Bengals in the Divisional Round.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has two years left on the 4-year, $118 million contract he signed in 2020, and Titans’ GM Jon Robinson said the team may be looking to find Tannehill’s successor in this draft.

Robinson said in March, “There’s (quarterbacks) in certain drafts that are way out of our reach because they’re going to go in the top three or four picks and we pick in the back part of the first round. We are trying to find those guys that may be within striking distance that may not come in and unseat, but that we see a future for.”

The team does not have a pick in the second round, as that pick was traded to the Falcons as part of the trade for Julio Jones last year. While Jones was released by Tennessee in March, the Titans traded for wide receiver Robert Woods to partner with A.J. Brown, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Woods, however, is 30 years old and is coming off a torn ACL last season, and the Titans are relatively thin at wide receiver behind their top-two targets.

While Derrick Henry is still considered the best running back in the game, the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed seven games last season with a broken foot. D’Onta Foreman, who helped filled the void in Henry’s absence, signed with the Panthers this offseason, so the Titans could look to add more depth in the backfield.

Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 18 (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Round 2: No. 35 (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Round 3: No. 69 (from NYJ) – Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

Round 3: No. 86 (from LV) – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Round 4: No. 131 – Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Round 4: No. 143

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: No. 204

Round 6: No. 219

