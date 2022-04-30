Uncertainty about Chris Carson’s future led Seahawks to Kenneth Walker

Getty Images

The Seahawks still don’t know what Chris Carson‘s future holds. It is an ominous sign, though, that they spent a high choice — 41st overall — on Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker. He was the second running back selected.

“We won’t know for some time here (with Carson), and we can’t predict it yet,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “So there is a little bit of uncertainty that we are waiting on.

“With the commitment that we have in the run game, we want that group of guys really raring up to get this thing going. It felt like a good move. It’s going to make it very competitive. . . . It’s going to be the theme throughout camp.”

Carson underwent cervical surgery on his neck in November. His future, not just with the Seahawks but in the NFL, remains uncertain.

Carroll was asked Friday whether Carson needs to see more doctors to see if he can gain clearance to return to football activities.

“He’s going through a process here, the evaluation,” Carroll said. “There’s still more information to be dealt with and understood and translated for us.

“We haven’t heard any updates to help you with him right now, unfortunately.”

Walker joins Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer in the team’s running backs room.