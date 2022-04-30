With option not exercised on Josh Jacobs, Raiders draft running back Zamir White

Getty Images

With the Raiders not picking up the fifth-year option on 2019 first-round running back Josh Jacobs, the team that hosted the draft needed a plan for the future of the position. That plan included selecting Georgia running Zamir White in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

A top-10 national recruit coming out of high school, White suffered torn ACLs (one in each leg) in 2017 and 2018. A bruising between-the-tackles runner, White rushed for 856 yards on 160 carries, with 11 touchdowns in 2021.

The Raiders under new coach Josh McDaniels likely will use a committee approach to the tailback position, with multiple players being used and the game plans often dictating who will be featured. The decision not to pick up the Jacobs options surely was influenced by this reality.

The Raiders currently have six running backs on the roster: Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, Trey Ragas, and White.