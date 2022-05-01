Bailey Zappe has already mastered the Patriot Way

Getty Images

The Patriots always know the kind of players they’re looking for. Some of them learn the Patriot Way. Others have already mastered it.

Fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe arrives in New England knowing what to say to reporters and, more importantly, what not to say.

Consider a pair of questions and answers from his introductory teleconference. Asked about his pre-draft discussions with the Patriots, Zappe was adroitly vague and evasive: “I was able to talk to a lot of teams and really talk to everybody throughout the Senior Bowl and Combine. This whole process has been amazing, and it’s been a dream come true to build relationships with a lot of people. I am really excited to have this opportunity and can’t wait to get up to the Patriots and get to work.”

In response to a more specific question about things discussed with the Patriots at the Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl, Zappe knew he’d couldn’t tap dance away from the topic. So he slammed the door, politely.

“It was like any other interview,” Zappe said. “We talked ball, talked about the background, and got a feel and started building that relationship really with every team. That is how it went. I like to keep those conversations between me and the coaches and scouts private. I am excited to get up there and get to work.”

That’s the Patriot Way. That’s what the Patriots want. It’s one less thing Zappe will need to learn as he begins his NFL education from Professor Bill Belichick.