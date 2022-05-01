Bryce Young is the way-too-early favorite to be the first overall pick in 2023

Getty Images

The countdown to the 2023 draft has begun. (It started on Thursday, apparently.) And you can now place an early bet on the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s process.

The early leader is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He’s a +200 (2-1) favorite to go first. (Alabama hasn’t had a player go first overall in the NFL draft since Harry Gilmer in 1948. Joe Namath was the top pick in the AFL draft in 1965.)

Next is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, at +210. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is +300.

There’s a drop after that, to Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson at +1100, Miami quarterback Tyler van Dyke at +1400, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (last year’s early favorite) at +1800, Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at +2200, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec at +2500, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at +2500, Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski at +2500, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks at +3300, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at +3300, and BYU quarterback Jaren Hall at +3300.

There are many more. If this year is anything like last year, the odds inevitably will shift and change and a long shot will end up paying off, eventually.