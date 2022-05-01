Chargers sign 14 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t waste any time locking up some undrafted free agent additions to their roster after the draft came to an end on Saturday.

The team signed 14 players who were passed over during the seven rounds, including a pair of teammates from Illinois.

Quarterback Brandon Peters began his collegiate career at Michigan and transferred within the Big Ten ahead of the 2019 season. He was 91-of-169 for 1,170 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions last season.

The Chargers also signed James McCourt, who was 18-of-23 on field goals and 26-of-26 on extra points for the Fighting Illini in 2021.

Oregon State wide receiver Trevon Bradford, West Virginia running back Leddie Brown, USC tight end Erik Krommenhoek, Indiana safety Raheem Layne, Rutgers linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Buffalo running back Kevin Marks Jr., Boston College cornerback Brandon Sebastian, Louisiana-Monroe linebacker Ty Shelby, Old Dominion tight end Stone Smartt, Liberty safety Skyler Thomas, William & Mary tackle Andrew Trainer, and Old Dominion center Isaac Weaver.