Damontae Kazee signing with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers added seven rookies to their roster during the draft and they also picked up a veteran defensive back this weekend.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a deal with safety Damontae Kazee. It’s a one-year deal for Kazee in Pittsburgh.

Kazee was a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Falcons and he spent four seasons in Atlanta before joining the Cowboys last year. He played in every game for Dallas and started 16 games between the regular season and playoffs. He had 52 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in the regular season and eight tackles in the postseason.

The Steelers recently re-signed Terrell Edmunds to go with Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety.