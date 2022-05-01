Falcons’ Drake London is the betting favorite to be offensive rookie of the year

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Drake London is the betting favorite to be the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2022.

London, who went to Atlanta with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is the favorite with +550 odds, via Ben Fawkes.

In second place is Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, at +600. Pickett may end up spending his rookie season on the sideline, but if Pickett wins the starting job in training camp, he has a good chance.

Tied for third in the odds are Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks and Jets running back Breece Hall at +700 each. The Titans traded No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown for the pick they used on Burks, so they expect Burks to get a lot of targets this season. Hall was the highest-drafted running back this year.

Also on the board are Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson at +850 and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III at +900.

Among the long shots are Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, all at 10-1. Titans quarterback Malik Willis is an even longer shot at 12-1.