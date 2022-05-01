Former first-round prospect Justyn Ross goes undrafted, hopes for one chance

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2022, 5:54 AM EDT
FSU v Clemson
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross would have been a first-round draft pick in 2019, if the NFL would allow freshmen to declare for the draft. Ross had a 1,000-yard freshman season that culminated with six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama and was viewed as one of the truly elite talents at the wide receiver position.

But Ross couldn’t turn pro, and after returning to Clemson he suffered a stinger in practice that revealed a potentially serious congenital spinal condition that caused him to miss one full season. He did eventually return to the field, but last year his production was not the same and his season ended early because of stress fractures in his foot.

Ross went undrafted over the weekend, and now he’s just hoping that some team gives him a shot as an undrafted free agent.

Just need dat 1 chance,” Ross wrote on Twitter.

It had to be a rough weekend for Ross, especially knowing that if not for the NFL’s draft rules forcing him to remain in school, he could have been a first-round pick who’s now heading into his fourth NFL season.

7 responses to “Former first-round prospect Justyn Ross goes undrafted, hopes for one chance

  2. Very odd that some team didn’t take a chance on the kids with a 7th round pick, what did they have to lose.

  3. If not for the NFL draft rules, would his potentially serious congenital spinal condition been found? Or maybe it would have been discovered by a worse situation than a getting a stinger in practice. Good luck to him, though.

  4. It’s really not a good sign for Ross when he wasnt 1 of the more sought after UDFA either.

  5. One hand, I feel for the guy but on the other it seems that playing football, especially in the NFL, with a spinal condition and a past spinal fusion procedure would be a risk not worth taking.

  6. He would have been cut by now, with the financial stability of being drafted in the 1st that gives him.

    Good luck catching on. Gotta prove those health concerns wrong, in the NFL or other places.

  7. Or he could have been a first round pick and out of the league due to his spinal condition. Or maybe the spinal condition would have come up during the draft process. Bottom line- who knows. If he’s healthy enough to play and the spinal condition is under control, I’m sure someone will give him a chance.

