James White still has “a little while to go” before being cleared to return

Getty Images

Patriots running back James White played only three games last season before going on injured reserve and later requiring hip surgery. He turned 30 in February, but the Patriots re-signed him to a two-year, $5 million deal nonetheless.

White continues to rehab.

He will not participate in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts this month as he continues to work his way back, White said this weekend.

“I still have a little while to go [after] a pretty rough injury,” White said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots drafted South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina running back Kevin Harris in the sixth round. They also have third-year running back J.J. Taylor behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

So, White is not a lock to make the roster.

In 14 games in 2020, White had 49 receptions for 375 yards with a touchdown along with 121 yards rushing on 35 carries with two scores.

Since the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, he has totaled 381 receptions for 3,278 yards with 25 touchdowns, plus 319 carries for 1,278 yards with 11 scores.