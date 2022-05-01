Jeff Fisher gets his first USFL win

Getty Images

The third time was indeed a charm.

Long-time NFL coach Jeff Fisher, now the head coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers, has gotten his first win in more than five years. The Panthers shut out the 0-3 Pittsburgh Maulers, 24-0, on Sunday.

Fisher had last won a game on November 13, 2016, a 9-6 win by the Rams over the Jets.

The Panthers continue to split time at the quarterback position between Shea Patterson and former first-rounder Paxton Lynch. Neither threw a touchdown pass on Sunday, but Lynch ran one to paydirt.

Running back Reggie Corbin racked up 133 rushing yards on 20 carries, an average of 6.6 yards per attempt.

Fisher, who took the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, is tied with the late Dan Reeves with 165 NFL losses. But Fisher also has 173 wins in the NFL.

And he now has one in the USFL.