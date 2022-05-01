Olakunle Fatukasi, 12 other undrafted rookies sign with Bucs

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi signed a big contract with the Jaguars as a free agent last month and his family can now celebrate having another NFL player in the family.

Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi was one of 13 undrafted free agents to sign with the Buccaneers on Sunday. He had 302 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 53 games for Rutgers.

The Bucs didn’t draft any wide receivers, but three of them join Fatukasi as undrafted additions to the roster. Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns, Utah State’s Deven Thompkins, and Texas Tech Kaylon Geiger will try to show enough potential to stick around Tampa.

Memphis linebacker J.J. Russell, Clemson safety Nolan Turner, Montana tackle Dylan Cook, Ball State guard Curtis Blackwell, South Dakota cornerback Don Gardner, North Carolina defensive back Kyler McMichael, Arkansas State linebacker Joe Ozougwu, Old Dominion linebacker Jordan Young, and Wisconsin River Falls tight end Ben Beise make up the rest of the group.