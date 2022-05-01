Pete Carroll: We don’t plan on DK Metcalf going anywhere

Getty Images

The Seahawks still plan to re-sign receiver DK Metcalf to a long-term deal, but they are not in a rush. It could cost the team even more than it already does — or would have if the Seahawks had acted soon after the season ended — but they plan on following their normal timeline.

The Seahawks typically execute long-term extensions in July or August, and that remains the team’s intention with Metcalf, Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

“It’s really important to us,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of a potential Metcalf extension, via Dugar. “We’ll kick it into [General Manager] John [Schneider’s] court here in the weeks to come after the draft. We’re really communicating great and DK, we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward. Hopefully, this will all work out. We don’t plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us.”

(Of course, Carroll also said the Seahawks had no intention of trading Russell Wilson shortly before the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos.)

CAA’s Tory Dandy, Metcalf’s agent, also represents A.J. Brown, who signed a four-year, $100 million contract with $57 million guaranteed with the Eagles this weekend. Dandy also represents Hollywood Brown, whom the Ravens traded to the Cardinals.

If Brown, Cooper Kupp and/or Deebo Samuel get an extension between now and when the Seahawks get serious about negotiating Metcalf’s deal, his deal is going to go even higher.

Metcalf, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $3.986 million in 2022. He set a franchise record with 1,303 yards receiving in 2020 and has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He is participating in the Seahawks’ offseason program despite his desire for a long-term extension.