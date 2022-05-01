QB Davis Cheek one of 13 undrafted rookies signing with the Panthers

Getty Images

Matt Corral isn’t the only rookie quarterback joining the Panthers.

The team announced 13 undrafted free agent signings on Sunday, including former Elon quarterback Davis Cheek. The Panthers drafted Corral in the third round on Friday and have Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker back from last season.

Cheek grew up in Charlotte and threw for 8,548 yards, 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while making 40 college starts.

The Panthers did not draft any wideouts, but they found five they liked enough to sign after it wrapped up. Virginia’s Ra’Shaun Henry, Eastern Washington’s Talolo Limu-Jones, Florida State’s Andrew Parchment, Miami’s Charleston Rambo, and Utah State’s Derek Wright are joining the roster.

North Dakota State tight end Josh Babicz, Boston College linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Penn State safety Drew Hartlaub, Penn State running back John Lovett, Kentucky defensive tackle Marquan McCall, Fresno State linebacker Arron Mosby, and Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson have also signed with the team.