Report: Saints to make aggressive push for Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

After not addressing safety during the three days of the NFL draft, the Saints could bring a native son home at the position.

The Saints are expected to make an aggressive push for Tyrann Mathieu, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mathieu had a free-agent visit with the Saints at the beginning of April, but nothing came of it at the time. But now that the draft has come and gone, New Orleans is apparently ready to revisit the idea of signing the veteran safety.

Mathieu just wrapped a three-year run with the Chiefs, helping them win Super Bowl LIV. He started 16 games last year, recording three interceptions, six passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, a sack, and a pair of tackles for loss.

In nine seasons for the Cardinals, Texans, and Chiefs, Mathieu has appeared in 129 games with 120 starts. He’s picked off 26 passes in his career.