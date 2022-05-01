Saints sign 17 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Saints had a small draft class this year and they’re supplementing it with 17 undrafted free agent additions to the roster.

The group includes linebacker Isaiah Pryor, who was a teammate of first-round pick Chris Olave at Ohio State before transferring to Notre Dame before the 2020 season. Pryor had 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defensed during his final college season.

Defensive backs DaMarcus Fields, Vincent Gray and Jack Koerner, safety Smoke Monday, linebackers Joel Dublanko and Nephi Sewell, offensive linemen Sage Doxtater,Lewis Kidd, Derek Schweiger and Eric Wilson, kicker John Parker Romo, punter Daniel Whelan, running back Abram Smith, tight end Lucas Krulland wide receivers Rashid Shaheed and Dai’Jean Dixon also signed contracts after being passed over in the seven-round draft.

In addition to Olave, the Saints also drafted tackle Trevor Penning, cornerback Alonte Taylor, linebacker D’Marco Jackson, and defensive tackle Jordan Jackson.