Steelers add 10 undrafted free agents

The Steelers signed safety Damontae Kazee after the end of the draft on Saturday and two more defensive backs joined the team after going undrafted.

Cornerbacks Chris Steele and Bryce Watts are among the 10 players announced as new members of the club this weekend.

Steele had 95 tackles, 12 passes defensed, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, a sack, and three interceptions while making 23 starts at USC. Watts played two seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to UMass. He had 43 tackles and an interception last season.

The Steelers also signed Duquesne tackle Jake Dixon, Duke running back Mataeo Durant, Michigan defensive lineman Donovan Jeter, Texas A&M linebacker Tyree Johnson, Auburn linebacker T.D. Moultry, Alabama guard Chris Owens, North Carolina tackle Jordan Tucker, and Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren.