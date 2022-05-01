Titans release Kevin Hogan

Getty Images

The Titans added Malik Willis in the third round of the draft and they made some room for him on the roster by cutting another quarterback on Saturday.

The team announced that they have released Kevin Hogan. That leaves Willis and Logan Woodside behind Ryan Tannehill on the depth chart in Tennessee.

Hogan was a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Chiefs, but failed to make the team as a rookie. He landed with the Browns and appeared in eight games over the next two seasons and made his lone NFL start during the 2017 season. He was 60-of-101 for 621 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in those appearances.

Hogan moved on to Washington, Denver, and Cincinnati before joining the Titans in 2021. He played in one game and took seven snaps without throwing a pass for the AFC South club.