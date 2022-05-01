Wake Forest linebacker Luiji Vilain among Vikings’ undrafted free agent signings

Getty Images

The Vikings announced Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner as one of their undrafted free agent signings, but before Turner put pen to paper, he opted to go elsewhere.

Turner now is headed to the Raiders, who offered him $40,000 guaranteed. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the Vikings offered only $2,500.

The Vikings, though, made Wake Forest linebacker Luiji Vilain a priority free agent, offering him $227,000 in guaranteed money, per Tomasson. Vilain will receiving a $20,000 signing bonus and $207,000 of his rookie deal guaranteed.

Minnesota also signed Miami (Ohio) safety Mike Brown, Appalachian State receiver Thomas Hennigan, Toledo running back Bryant Koback, Miami outside linebacker Zach McCloud, Sacred Heart center Josh Sokol, Tulsa defensive tackle Tyarise Stevenson and Tulane punter Ryan Wright.