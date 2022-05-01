Zach McCloud leads group of nine Vikings undrafted free agents

Getty Images

Linebacker Zach McCloud wasn’t drafted this year, but he was a coveted prospect for the Vikings.

McCloud got a $250,000 guarantee from the Vikings to sign with the team as a free agent after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. He was one of nine signings announced by the team.

McCloud spent the last six seasons at the University of Miami and played in 59 games for the ACC school. He was credited with 192 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The Vikings signed another Miami product in safety Mike Brown, although he was at Miami in Ohio rather than the Florida school. Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, Toledo running back Bryant Koback, Sacred Heart center Josh Sokol, Tulsa defensive tackle Tyarise Stevenson, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner, Wake Forest linebacker Luiji Vilain, and Tulane punter Ryan Wright also signed with the Vikings.