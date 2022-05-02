49ers bring back Jason Verrett

Getty Images

Cornerback Jason Verrett was lost for the season when he tore his ACL in Week 1 last season, but he’ll get another chance to help the 49ers in 2022.

The 49ers announced that they re-signed Verrett on Monday. It’s a one-year deal for the veteran corner.

Verrett joined the 49ers in 2019 and was also limited to one game that season because of an ankle injury. He started 13 times in 2020 and had 60 tackles and two interceptions.

Those two injuries came after Verrett suffered a series of serious injuries with the Chargers. He tore his ACL in 2016, missed all but one game in 2017 with more knee issues and didn’t play at all in 2018 because he tore his Achilles.