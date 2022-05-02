49ers sign 14 undrafted free agents, including Jeremiah Gemmel, Leon O’Neal

Getty Images

The 49ers agreed to terms with 14 undrafted free agents.

They gave linebacker North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel $90,000 guaranteed that includes a $20,000 bonus, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal received $60,000 guaranteed that included a $10,000 bonus.

Gemmel made 236 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three interceptions in four seasons.

O’Neal totaled 161 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, a sack and six interceptions in four seasons.

Fresno State defensive lineman Kevin Atkins, San Diego State safety Tayler Hawkins, UCLA cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight, Pittsburgh receiver Taysir Mack, Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin, Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason, Indiana linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball, San Diego State linebacker Segun Olubi, Mercer offensive lineman Jason Poe, Minnesota offensive lineman Sam Schlueter, North Carolina tight end Garrett Walston and Arizona State offensive lineman Dohnovan West were the team’s other signings.