A.J. Brown: It will be “real special” playing with Jalen Hurts

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is in Philadelphia on Monday for a formal introduction as a new member of the Eagles, but he hasn’t been waiting to start connecting with his new teammates.

Brown hooked up with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the Titans traded him during the first round of the draft and Brown told John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com that the two men are working on establishing a relationship ahead of their first season playing together.

“Man, it’s going to be real special, man,” Brown said. “I’m so excited, playing with someone who thinks like me. I talk to him every day regardless of this football stuff. I’m so excited just to play with him. He’s a quarterback and I’m a receiver so we get on the same page quick.”

Brown called Hurts his “best friend” and the Eagles are betting that putting the two players together will result in big things for the team’s offense during the 2022 season.