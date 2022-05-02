A.J. Brown: It will be “real special” playing with Jalen Hurts

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2022, 11:36 AM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is in Philadelphia on Monday for a formal introduction as a new member of the Eagles, but he hasn’t been waiting to start connecting with his new teammates.

Brown hooked up with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the Titans traded him during the first round of the draft and Brown told John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com that the two men are working on establishing a relationship ahead of their first season playing together.

“Man, it’s going to be real special, man,” Brown said. “I’m so excited, playing with someone who thinks like me. I talk to him every day regardless of this football stuff. I’m so excited just to play with him. He’s a quarterback and I’m a receiver so we get on the same page quick.”

Brown called Hurts his “best friend” and the Eagles are betting that putting the two players together will result in big things for the team’s offense during the 2022 season.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “A.J. Brown: It will be “real special” playing with Jalen Hurts

  3. touchback6 says:
    May 2, 2022 at 11:37 am

    Talk about an overpayment.

    He’s good but nof that good.

    ———————————————-

    Uh huh, tell us again about the stellar track records of #18 overall picks.

  4. AJ is going to be real disappointed in the fact that Hurts can’t read defenses, he has a noodle arm, and no accuracy.

    He’s the poor man’s Lamar Jackson

  6. Tanny will throw the ball to his WRs, but TENN has a dominant RB. The problem with Pilly is I can see Hurts running the ball and not throwing to AJ, so idk if Philly was really the right move. Time will tell.

  7. Except you won’t be ,,my inside sources tell me the iggles are making a move on Rodgers

  8. Seems like teams signing WRs who are buddies with their QBs is an emerging trend. Adams with Carr, Hollywood Brown with Murray, and now AJ Brown with Hurts. It will be interesting to see whether and how these friendships translate into production.

  10. All this nonsense about Jalen Hurt’s ability to QB in the NFL is a joke. Please watch the tape before you critique someone’s ability to throw the football, His deep-ball touch and intermediate accuracy improved this year, and was throwing dimes on his deep passing last season.

  11. There is nothing special in Jaleen Hurts. He is the worst excuse of a QB – pure running back with barely enough talent to hold the football so he can pass it. Beyond that he is pure pretender.

  13. I wonder how A.J. Brown coming in with his “best friend” Jalen Hurts will affect DeVonta Smith’s game. The Eagles brain tust admitted that Smith didn’t get the number of targets that he should have had last year; and vowed to correct that this coming season. Just wondering whether this will be possible if Brown becomes Smith’s “go to” guy.

  14. listenupcupcake says:
    May 2, 2022 at 12:14 pm
    Seems like teams signing WRs who are buddies with their QBs is an emerging trend. Adams with Carr, Hollywood Brown with Murray, and now AJ Brown with Hurts. It will be interesting to see whether and how these friendships translate into production.

    152Rate This
    ————————————————————————————–
    I think its a trend that started with Burrow and JaMarr Chase. The NFL is a copycat league. Lots of followers.

  16. There are opinions and there are facts. In 2021, Hurts improved from dismal 2020 QB ratings
    but in 2021, his accuracy still ranked 29th out of 34 QBs that qualified. Not stating how this will work out for these 2 besties, but facts are not in dispute.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.