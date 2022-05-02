A.J. Brown: It’s bittersweet to leave the Titans

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had his introductory press conference in Philadelphia today, and he said it wasn’t easy to say goodbye to Tennessee.

A second-round pick of the Titans in 2019, Brown said his time in Tennessee was special to him.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Brown said. “I’ve built relationships the past few years with good friends, and to see it go, to leave the building, it’s tough. But I’m also excited to be an Eagle and to be a part of a great organization.”

Ultimately, Brown wanted more money than the Titans were willing to pay him, and as a result the Titans traded him to a team that would give him the contract he was seeking. That team was the Eagles, and if all goes according to plan, he’ll have more than three years to build those relationships in Philadelphia.