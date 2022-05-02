Andrew Berry on Baker Mayfield: It’s a fluid situation

Getty Images

Though the Browns appeared close to trading quarterback Baker Mayfield at one point during the draft, no deal ultimately materialized.

So Mayfield remains with Cleveland, just as Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the 49ers.

And Browns General Manager Andrew Berry appears content to wait for the right deal for the organization to materialize.

“It is a fluid situation,” Berry said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “We will deal with it day by day. We are pleased with the weekend and pleased with the guys that we added.”

At least publicly, Berry isn’t fretting over not making a deal to get Mayfield off the roster.

“I would not say it is any more challenging than really a lot of situations that cross a General Manager’s desk,” Berry said.

The Browns are still on the hook for Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary. Mayfield has not reported to the Browns’ offseason program, which makes him less of a day-to-day issue within the building. And Ruiter notes that Cleveland could excuse Mayfield from its mandatory minicamp in June. Mayfield has been rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder in Texas.

Aside from Deshaun Watson, the Browns also have Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs on their roster at quarterback.