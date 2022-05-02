Bengals re-sign Kevin Huber

Getty Images

The Bengals are standing pat at the punter spot.

The team announced that Kevin Huber has signed a one-year contract with the team for the 2022 season. No other terms were announced.

Huber joined the Bengals as a 2009 fifth-round pick and has played in 207 regular season games. That leaves him tied for the franchise record for games played with Ken Riley and, barring injury or other change in roster status, Huber will take sole possession of the record in Week 1.

Huber has averaged 45.3 yards per punt over the course of his career and he was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. He will also serve as the holder for kicker Evan McPherson this season.