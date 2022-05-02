Browns release Chase McLaughlin, Chris Blewitt

Getty Images

The Browns made it clear on Monday that they didn’t draft Cade York in the fourth round on Saturday to just compete.

Cleveland has released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt, the team announced.

McLaughlin served as the Browns’ primary kicker in 2021. In 16 games, he connected on just 71.4 percent of his field goals, finishing the season 15-of-21. He also sent only 44.9 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks. All six of McLaughlin’s misses came from 40-49-yards out.

Blewitt joined the Browns in Week 17 on the club’s practice squad and ostensibly was going to provide competition for McLaughlin in the offseason program and training camp. He previously appeared in a pair of games for Washington, hitting 2-of-5 field goals and 2-of-2 extra points.

York hit 15-of-18 field goals in 12 games while connecting on all 39 of his extra points for LSU in 2021.