Browns sign Marcus Santos-Silva

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 2, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT
Notre Dame v Texas Tech
Getty Images

The Browns are taking a chance on a former college basketball player for their tight ends room.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the team has signed Marcus Santos-Silva.

Santos-Silva just wrapped up his college basketball career with Texas Tech, playing two years for the program. He averaged 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 2021-2022.

Santos-Silva announced last week that he planned on pursuing football instead of continuing his basketball career as a pro.

He joins a Browns tight ends room that currently includes David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Nick Guggemos, and Miller Forristall.

