Bruce Jordan-Swilling, son of Pat Swilling, invited to Saints’ rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The son of a member of the Saints’ Hall of Fame will be at the Saints’ rookie minicamp.

Georgia Tech running back Bruce Jordan-Swilling will be at the Saints’ minicamp on a tryout basis. Jordan-Swilling is the son of Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992.

Jordan-Swilling didn’t get a lot of playing time at Georgia Tech and will be a long shot to make the roster, as rookie minicamp tryout players always are. But his presence in New Orleans will be an opportunity for him to make an impact where his father was once among the NFL’s best players.

Pat Swilling also played at Georgia Tech and was a third-round pick of the Saints in 1986. He was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 1991. Swilling was traded to the Lions in 1993 in a deal that brought the Saints the first-round draft pick they used on Hall of Fame offensive tackle Willie Roaf. Swilling played two years in Detroit and then finished his career with the Raiders. Swilling finished his career with 107.5 sacks.