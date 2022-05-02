Cardinals re-sign Charles Washington

Getty Images

Safety Charles Washington is back with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals announced that they re-signed Washington on Monday. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms have been announced.

Washington was limited to seven games last season due to a hamstring injury and he has appeared in 34 games for Arizona over the last three seasons. The majority of his playing time in those contests has come on special teams and Washington has recorded 22 tackles and a forced fumble for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals did not pick any safeties during the draft, but they did add cornerback Christian Matthew to the roster in the seventh round.