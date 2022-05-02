Chargers decline Jerry Tillery’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Monday is the deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on the contracts of players who were first-round picks in 2019 and the Chargers have made a call on defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are declining Tillery’s option. The option carried a guaranteed salary of $11.5 million for the 2023 season.

The decision comes a week after Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said, via SI.com, that he expects Tillery to play “an even bigger role this year” than he has in his first three seasons.

Tillery has started 29 of the 47 games he’s played for the Chargers. He has 98 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.