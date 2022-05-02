Commanders sign 13 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Commanders closed out their draft by taking cornerback Christian Holmes in the seventh round and they added three more undrafted rookies to the position group on Monday.

Virginia’s DeVante Cross, Californias Josh Drayden, and Bowling Green’s Devin Taylor are part of the 13-player class the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Cross was a starter for Virginia the last three seasons and closed out his time at the school with 24 tackles and an interception last season. Drayden spent the last six years at Cal with a 2019 injury and COVID giving him extra years of eligibility. He had 48 tackles in 12 games last season.

Taylor transferred to Bowling Green after playing at Illinois State and Virginia Tech. He had 44 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in his lone season at the MAC school.

The Commanders also signed Sam Houston State wide receiver Jequez Ezzard, Louisiana-Lafayette safety Ferrod Gardner, Arizona State tight end Curtis Hodges, Southeast Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley, Georgia Tech wide receiver Kyric McGowan, Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, Ohio tight end Armani Rogers, Oklahoma guard Tyrese Robinson, Idaho linebacker Tre Walker, and Notre Dame linebacker Drew White.