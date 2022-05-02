Commanders signing Trai Turner

Getty Images

The Commanders are bringing in some more depth for their offensive front.

Washington is signing guard Trai Turner to a one-year, $3 million deal, a source confirmed to PFT.

Turner started all 17 games for the Steelers last year, playing on a similar one-year, $3 million contract.

Turner previously played for Commanders head coach Ron Rivera with the Panthers for six seasons. Turner went to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-2019 with Carolina. The Panthers traded Turner to the Chargers in 2020 and he played nine games for them that season.

A third-round pick back in 2014, Turner has appeared in 110 games with 106 starts.