DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games for violating PED policy

Getty Images

While the Cardinals improved their receiving corps by trading for Marquise Brown last week, they’ll also be without one of the league’s best to open the 2022 season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals during the 2020 offseason, was on the field for just 10 games in 2021 while dealing with a hamstring injury and a knee injury. He finished the year with 42 receptions for 572 yards with eight touchdowns.

It was the first time Hopkins had missed more than one game in a season since he was selected with the 27th overall pick of the 2013 draft.

In 2020, Hopkins had 115 receptions for 1,407 yards with six TDs.

Aside from Brown, Arizona also has A.J. Green and Rondale Moore atop its receiver depth chart. Andy Isabella has been granted permission to seek a trade, though no deal has materialized as of yet.

The Cardinals used their first selection of the 2022 draft on a pass catcher, though Colorado State’s Trey McBride is a tight end.