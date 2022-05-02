DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games for violating PED policy

May 2, 2022
While the Cardinals improved their receiving corps by trading for Marquise Brown last week, they’ll also be without one of the league’s best to open the 2022 season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals during the 2020 offseason, was on the field for just 10 games in 2021 while dealing with a hamstring injury and a knee injury. He finished the year with 42 receptions for 572 yards with eight touchdowns.

It was the first time Hopkins had missed more than one game in a season since he was selected with the 27th overall pick of the 2013 draft.

In 2020, Hopkins had 115 receptions for 1,407 yards with six TDs.

Aside from Brown, Arizona also has A.J. Green and Rondale Moore atop its receiver depth chart. Andy Isabella has been granted permission to seek a trade, though no deal has materialized as of yet.

The Cardinals used their first selection of the 2022 draft on a pass catcher, though Colorado State’s Trey McBride is a tight end.

22 responses to "DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games for violating PED policy

  6. What a bummer for his legacy. We should have known it was too good to be true.

  7. Likely HGH if he was recovering from a knee or hamstring injury. So much for the Cardinals offense in 2022.

  8. That might explain why they wanted to get Hollywood Brown. They certainly knew of this prior to the draft.

  10. Pretty obvious Cardinals knew this and made the trade when they did. What I’m wondering is when the test was taken since it’s now 3 months after the season.

  11. Wow that’s a big deal.

    Can’t wait to hear the standard explanation.

  13. Will it be the ‘tainted meat I had in Brazil’ story that Edelman used?

  15. I bet that’s why they pulled the trigger on the Brown trade. I’m sure they were thinking about it but they needed a nudge… And got one

  20. I know it’s a slippery slope, but with advances in medicine it’s kinda ridiculous not being to use something like HGH to reduce a 8 week injury into a 4 week one. Obviously it’s not and Hopkins deserves to be suspended…

  21. He should have retired like Gronk and Brady then come back after PED clears his system. NFL doesn’t test retired players.

  22. He was going to appeal it but withdrew the repeal. He knows he screwed up.

