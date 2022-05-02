DK Metcalf out of walking boot and back running

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf doesn’t have a long-term deal yet, but he does have his left foot out of a walking boot.

Metcalf posted a photo to his Instagram account on Feb. 14 showing his left foot in a walking boot following surgery.

He is well on his way to returning to full health, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this weekend.

“Yeah, he is (out of the boot), and he has started his running as well,” Carroll said, via Liz Mathews of USA Today. “Like those two guys (Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams) he is in a total rehab mode right now.”

Metcalf didn’t practice much for the Seahawks throughout the season as he managed the injury. He first appeared on the team’s report with the foot issue on Thursday of their Week 4 matchup with the 49ers and remained a constant fixture on the report thereafter.

Metcalf had 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns for Seattle this season.